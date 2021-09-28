Ministry considers ending interval between vaccines

There is currently a recommendation for people to wait 14 days between the application of the covid-19 vaccine and the application of the flu vaccine. But the Ministry of Health indicated that this interval could end.

Currently, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has covid-19 and is in quarantine in the United States. So who spoke about the matter was Rodrigo Cruz, who is the executive secretary of the ministry and has taken over as deputy minister for the time being. He stated that a study was carried out to consider this change.

“It’s a recommendation to eliminate that interval of vaccination deadlines for covid and flu vaccine. It was a suggestion, a recommendation that the Cetai (Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization) gave to the Ministry. This is being analyzed by the Ministry and it is very likely that This week we have a technical note dealing with the issue of eliminating this minimum period between application of the covid vaccine and application of the flu vaccine,” explained Cruz.

The end of the interval between doses of these vaccines is a way to increase adherence to immunization against influenza. After all, with this change, the citizen could take the opportunity to take both vaccines in the same trip to the health center.