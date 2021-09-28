Ministry of Citizenship spends R$4.7 million on advertising on social networks with low engagement

SAO PAULO — The Ministry of Citizenship has spent R$ 4.7 million since January 2020 to boost 136 posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. The data were obtained through the Access to Information Law by Ficam Sabendo, a data agency specialized in accessing public information.

Campaigns on emergency aid, a benefit granted by the federal government during the pandemic, were the ones that consumed the most public resources: R$ 1.24 million (26% of the total), according to the data. All publications made about the program were made in 2021 — 74% in July alone.

At that time, the Bolsonaro government had a negative performance in opinion polls. According to the IPEC survey released the previous month, 49% of people rated the president’s management as bad or very bad, while 24% considered it good or excellent.

One of the publications promoted by the Ministry of Citizenship had a meager return: the folder paid R$440,000 to boost a Facebook post that had 172 comments and 20 shares.

The publication had a photo of a supposed beneficiary of the program, with an alley in the background, and informed that the “emergency aid has already benefited more than 68 million people” and that “in 2021 the federal government continues to bring more dignity to André and for millions of Brazilian families. # IssoéCidadania”.

For another publication on LinkedIn, the ministry defined as target audience for the advertising people with experience levels of directors (CEO, COO, CFO, CMO), directors, owners, partners and vice president, that is, different profiles of the beneficiaries of the emergency aid, aimed at low-income people.

When contacted, the Ministry of Citizenship stated that it invested BRL 3,498.63 in promoting the aforementioned publication on emergency aid and that “the investment of BRL 441 thousand refers to a video tutorial on emergency aid, published in July, which resulted in reaching 60 million people”, but did not indicate the link to the video.

The use of social networks by the federal government was the target of an action by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) against the Union, in March this year. The agency understood that the government was improperly promoting Bolsonaro using federal government resources and social networks.

During the investigation of an inquiry, prosecutors in the Federal District identified a series of posts made by official government accounts that, in their opinion, were the personal exaltation of the president. In the action, prosecutors asked that the posts be removed and that the government stop this practice.

A wing of the federal government is working to extend aid beyond this year, according to columnist Lauro Jardim. The idea is to maintain the current benefit amounts until December and, in 2022, start a process in which, month by month, the amount received would decrease.

In theory, the value would be rewarded by the economic recovery in a period that was practically post-pandemic. The Ministry of Citizenship’s objective is to approve the extension of the aid until the end of October.

