Ministry of Health proposes flu vaccination and covid-19 on the same day

Photo: Agência Brasil/ Tânia Rêgo





Ministry of Health technicians want to eliminate the minimum interval of 14 days between applications of vaccines against the flu and Covid-19, enabling both doses to be received on the same day by those who seek medical facilities.

The intention is to increase adherence to the National Campaign for Immunization against the flu and the expectation is that a technical note will come out in the coming days, making the recommendation official.

“The Covid-19 Immunization Technical Advisory Chamber (Cetai) presented a study showing that there is no problem in making use of this strategy [de intervalo entre as diferentes imunizações]”, said the deputy minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, this Monday (27).

The objective, according to Cruz, is “to take advantage of the fact that the citizen who is already in the post to take the second dose of (vaccine against) Covid also receives the flu”, thus increasing adherence.

The recommendation will apply to all age groups of the public included in the campaigns. “Soon we will release the technical note with all the recommendations and the official position of the ministry”, reiterated Cruz.

The forecast is that this publication is made this week, officializing the elimination of the deadline between doses.

Expansion of application of booster doses is also on the agenda

Another subject discussed at the last meeting of Cetai was the expansion of the booster dose against Covid for health professionals. The news was announced by minister Marcelo Queiroga, last Friday (24), but it still needs to be made official in a publication in the Official Gazette of the Union. On the occasion, the minister also published on a social network:

“We have just approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with Pfizer, from six months after complete immunization. This is already the largest vaccination campaign in the history of Brazil. Brazil united by a #Vaccinated Homeland”.

Queiroga, however, did not make it clear which other immunizers could be used in the absence of Pfizer. According to Cruz, Janssen should be included in the list of possibilities to serve as a booster dose, which has not yet occurred due to the lack of a schedule to ensure the supply of the vaccine in Brazil.

“Today, what we have available for booster doses are Pfizer vaccines. These are what we will make available. As soon as we have Janssen’s delivery schedule, they can be used as a booster dose”, explained the deputy minister.

Janssen has not yet released the official delivery schedule, but Rodrigo Cruz said that this information should be in the hands of the folder this week. He added, however, that the forecast is for deliveries in the last quarter of the year.

Health professionals will be immunized with a 3rd dose in ES

Health professionals will be vaccinated with booster doses against covid-19 in Espírito Santo. The information was confirmed by the State Department of Health (Sesa).

According to Sesa, as soon as doses are made available to the state for this group, these will be sent to municipalities to start immunization.

In a statement, the Health Department reported that it had already been advocating the vaccination of health professionals with a booster dose. He also stated that “the decision was an important step for the Vaccination Campaign against covid-19”.

*With information from Portal R7