Ministry of Health to suspend interval between Covid-19 and flu vaccines – Country

The Ministry of Health will suspend the gap between Covid-19 and flu shots. In the coming days, the folder will launch a technical note with the new orientation. The information is from the G1 It’s from metropolises.

Currently, the recommendation is to wait 14 days between each application.

The decision was early this Monday (27) by the executive secretary of the Ministry, Rodrigo da Costa Cruz. He temporarily took over the agency while minister Marcelo Queiroga is in quarantine in New York for having been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Not just for the flu vaccine, but for all vaccines. yes there is a safety not having this minimum interval of application between doses”, stated Rodrigo Cruz.

As the manager, the technicians reinforced that the decision does not pose a risk to the population and that the suspension of the break can speed up the two immunization campaigns.

“This recommendation was made to be able to enjoy that the citizen is going to take his second dose of the vaccine against Covid, he is already at the health post and already takes a dose of the flu,” he said.

Fall in vaccination

The Ministry of Health started the flu vaccination campaign in April 2021 and, although it has been expanded and open to the general population, it faces difficulties to hit the stipulated goal. So far, 78.8% have been achieved, a lower number than in recent years.

In 2020, the immunization against influenza reached 96% of the target audience. In 2019, the folder noted 91% of the target that had been stipulated.

The Federal Government’s objective this year is to vaccinate 79,710,239 people. 80,039,990 doses were distributed. Of these, 62,885,043 were applied. Theoretically, the campaign should finish this Thursday (30).