Moody’s upgrades Petrobras’ rating to Ba1; perspective is stable

SAO PAULO – The risk rating agency Moody’s raised Petrobras’ corporate rating (PETR3;PETR4) from Ba2 to Ba1.

According to the agency, the rating action was mainly triggered by the company’s strong operational and financial performance, as well as its solid credit metrics. Simultaneously, Moody’s increased Petrobras’ baseline credit rating (BCA) to ba1 from ba2. The rating outlook is stable.

In addition, Moody’s expects Petrobras’ operational and financial discipline to continue to support cash generation, which will help sustain its current capital structure despite higher payments to shareholders.

“The rating actions also considered the company’s good liquidity position and comfortable debt maturity profile, as well as its broad access to the global capital market,” it said in a statement.

Moody’s notes that Petrobras’ Ba1 rating is one notch above Brazil’s Ba2 sovereign rating based on the company’s credit profile considerably stronger than the sovereign, “including Petrobras’ proven resilience to adverse economic and business conditions, as observed in 2020.”

In addition, the agency stated that “corporate governance somehow protects it from government interference.”

“Therefore, Moody’s considers that there is a low probability that the company will default as a consequence of sovereign credit problems or default due to i) Petrobras’ strong financial metrics and capital structure; ii) its small dependence on domestic financing sources; iii) its limited exposure to foreign currency risk given the low and decreasing proportion of refining businesses in the total and iv) the fact that more than 30% of its sales are related to exports”, he pointed out.

The rating is also supported by the company’s considerable production and reserves, its solid cash generation relative to debt, and its dominance in the Brazilian oil industry.

“Petrobras’ ratings are mainly limited by i) Brazil’s sovereign rating, ii) the risk of executing the business plan and iii) the potential for government interference contrary to the company’s commercial and financial interests,” said the agency.

