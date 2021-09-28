More than 94 thousand job openings should be offered for Christmas, predicts CNC

The National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) forecasts 94.2 thousand temporary hirings in retail trade for the christmas period 2021. The expectation is for an increase in sales of around 3.8% throughout Brazil, which would justify the high number of hirings.

According to information from CNC, the retail trade will have the highest increase in temporary hires, in this period, since the year 2013. About 12% of these workers must be hired after Christmas. Jobs should be in greater number in the clothing segments with 57,91 thousand contracts, hyper and supermarkets with 18,99 thousand new vacancies.

Largest number of hires per state

The estimated hirings in the survey carried out by CNC show that the greatest number of openings will be in the São Paulo state, with more than 25 thousand new opportunities. Followed by the state of Minas Gerais, with more than 10 thousand new temporary job openings. In third place will be the state of Rio de Janeiro, with more than 7.63 thousand new hires.

On the Agência Brasil portal, CNC economist Fabio Bentes said that vaccination against COVID-19 ended up bringing consumers back to shopping. “Since the end of the second wave of the pandemic, what has been observed is a consistent growth in the circulation of consumers in commerce. The advance of vaccination, in a way, removes the scenario of new restrictive measures. And if circulation is going to increase in the coming months, the tendency is to hire more”, he explained.

Salaries of temporary contractors

Still on the research carried out by CNC, the estimate is an average salary around BRL 1,608.00 for new hires that will be temporary. If this really is confirmed, the earnings will be greater than the same period last year, which were R$1,531.00, on average.

The sectors with the highest salary are sales of specialized communication and information technology products, with R$ 1,866.00. For pharmaceuticals, perfumes and cosmetics, the salaries could be R$1,647. The two segments will answer for 0.8% of new temporary jobs.