Mourinho loses the line after defeat in a derby and explodes in the press room: ‘Put this protocol in…’

THE Pomegranate was surpassed by 3 to 2 for the lazio, last Sunday (27), and came to the second defeat of the season. Away from the pitch, José Mourinho was the one who drew attention once again for the ‘explosive’ way.

the matches of Italian Championship you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Due to COVID-19 protocols decided by the main team, the Portuguese coach’s press conference could not be live, which generated a revolt of the ‘Special One‘.

Communicated by a delegate of the Italian Championship, Mourinho rebelled and fired: “Stick the protocol in …”.

“Who decided this? Lazio can choose for themselves. He chose as coach, but I want to talk to reporters. There is no respect for workers. That rule is a c…, I want to talk to the press and you won’t let me speak. The press officer is not a journalist,” he continued.

José Mourinho, Roma coach Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the match, defeat by 3-2 in the derby and a lot of scolding from José Mourinho. The Portuguese did not enjoy the performance of arbitration and the VAR, going so far as to say that both conditioned the game.

Roma occupies 4th place in the leaderboard of the Italian Championship with 12 points, six less than the leader napoli.