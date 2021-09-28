MSI confirms: Intel Alder Lake CPUs to be released on November 4

Pre-sale will start on October 27th

THE MSI has indirectly confirmed that Intel Alger Lake LGA 1700 processors hit the market on November 4th. The company announced on its liquid cooling solutions page MSI MAG CORELIQUID R and MPG CORELIQUID K the registration for free upgrade of the installation kit for the new LGA 1700 sockets.

Confirmation for early November confirms rumors that new generation of Intel CPUs aimed at the home market would arrive next to Halloween (halloween), after the company’s innovation event, Intel Inovation, scheduled for October 27th and 28th.

Credits: MSI

Although there isn’t any direct link between the launch of the new Intel Alder Lake-S and the start of the campaign to order the installation kits for the new LGA 1700 socket, the website Videocardz.com verified with sources in the industry and confirmed that the campaign to request new kits starts on November 4th by be the day Intel launches its new generation of desktop processors.



– Continues after advertising –

Because it is a information under embargo, related product sites cannot directly peg their related products with the release of new CPUs, but nothing prevents them from launching these products simultaneously with the Alder Lake-S.

Second Usman Pirzada from the WCcftech website, the pre-sale of 12 processorsThe Intel Alder Lake-S generation will start on October 27th, possibly along with the official announcement that should take place on the Intel Innovation (#IntelON), one week before the November 4th release.

Due to the embargo around the date, it is not possible to specify when exactly the new Intel Z690 chipset motherboards, compatible with Intel Alder Lake-S 12The generation, will reach the market. However, with a more concrete date for release, although unofficial, it is very likely that the motherboard manufacturers, such as MSI itself, will start making announcements about the launch of their new models soon.



– Continues after advertising –

Also according to Videocardz.com, three K-series SKUs are confirmed for November 4th, in addition to their own respective KF models without integrated Iris Xe video.

Intel 12The Generation (Alder Lake-S) Colors / Threads Core Type 1-2 Core Boost All-Core Boost TDP i9-12900K(F) P-Core (Big – Golden Cove) E-Core (Small – Gracemont) i7-12700K(F) P-Core (Big – Golden Cove) E-Core (Small – Gracemont) i5-12600K(F) P-Core (Big – Golden Cove) E-Core (Small – Gracemont)

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Videocardz.com