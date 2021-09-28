Multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents begins this Friday

The multivaccination campaign to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents aged up to 15 starts next Friday (October 1st), nationwide. The Municipality of Juiz de Fora (PJF) is going to join the campaign, which runs until October 29 and has Saturday (2) as the D-Day of mobilization. The goal is to prevent contamination by diseases other than Covid-19, at the moment back to classroom classes in the country. The campaign had already been announced by the City Hall this Monday (27), when ten thousand students returned to classroom classes in schools in the municipality.

According to the PJF Health Department, the campaign also seeks to facilitate access to vaccines that are part of the National Vaccination Calendar for Children and Adolescents, according to the National Immunization Program; update the vaccination status of young people; increase vaccination coverage; and reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases in young people up to 15 years of age. Among the diseases that attract attention are measles, meningitis and mumps.

“It is not an indiscriminate vaccination, for all children. The campaign is selective, for those who do not have their card up to date, especially at this time of pandemic, when many mothers and guardians have stopped taking their children to the Basic Health Units (UBSs)”, says the supervisor of the immunization sector at the folder, Marcilene Chaves, through the PJF advisor.

Vaccines will be available at all UBSs

During D-Day, next Saturday, all UBSs in Juiz de Fora will be open between 8am and 5pm, without a break. Also on this day, the PAM-Marechal, in the Center, and the Sagrado Coração de Jesus Church, in the Bairu District, East Zone, work as vaccination posts during the same hours. On the other days of October, the UBSs will continue offering vaccines between 1pm and 4pm. In the morning, the units will be exclusively engaged in the application of vaccines against Covid-19.

Documentation

For vaccination, it is mandatory to present the child’s or adolescent’s vaccination booklet. Those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 must wait at least 14 days after receiving the dose to be vaccinated against the other diseases. Those diagnosed with Covid-19, in turn, must wait at least 30 days between the onset of symptoms or a positive test (in the case of asymptomatic) to receive the vaccine.