Mussunzinho surprises Tiago with a question about sleeping

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), this evening, Tiago Piquilo took advantage of Mussunzinho’s presence in a relaxed chat to let him know they were going to sleep together. The information generated laughter and a curious question from the actor to the singer about avoiding contact with his genitals.

“Mussunzinho, Bil speeded up the bed there, okay? A double bed for both of us,” warned Tiago. “Hey, tomorrow morning, I’m going to make coffee for both of us. Do you sleep with a shell?”, Mussunzinho joked.

Tiago confessed that he liked to ‘sleep in his arms’ and asked if it could be a continuation of the game. Mussunzinho burst into laughter at the imprisonment colleague’s tirade and asked how both would avoid contact with their genitals.

Fine. How we do? Put a pad on the tool?

Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes laughed at Mussunzinho’s question. Excited about the relaxed moment, MC Gui decided to make a suggestion:

“Put an OB on,” he said. “What a blunder,” said Mussunzinho. What a horror,” shouted Solange Gomes. “Hey, he’s out of line,” added Mussunzinho.

The funkeiro, then, claimed that the suggestion was to ‘protect the parade’ and said that the tip was due to a problem experienced when he slept with Tiago.

Tiagao is responsible. I gave a humped in Tiagao. He got tangled up in mine and I gave a humped, a spout and a punch in the back. When he went to see, I had my foot glued together… hoo, a crazy stop. I said: ‘Tiagão, don’t take this the wrong way, I’ll sleep alone next time’. It ran, right, James?

Tiago had fun with MC Gui’s story and tried to calm him down:

No, good. You did well. Strange, but it went well!

