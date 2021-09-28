Mussunzinho surprises Tiago with a question about sleeping

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), this evening, Tiago Piquilo took advantage of Mussunzinho’s presence in a relaxed chat to let him know they were going to sleep together. The information generated laughter and a curious question from the actor to the singer about avoiding contact with his genitals.
“Mussunzinho, Bil speeded up the bed there, okay? A double bed for both of us,” warned Tiago. “Hey, tomorrow morning, I’m going to make coffee for both of us. Do you sleep with a shell?”, Mussunzinho joked.
Tiago confessed that he liked to ‘sleep in his arms’ and asked if it could be a continuation of the game. Mussunzinho burst into laughter at the imprisonment colleague’s tirade and asked how both would avoid contact with their genitals.
Fine. How we do? Put a pad on the tool?
Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes laughed at Mussunzinho’s question. Excited about the relaxed moment, MC Gui decided to make a suggestion:
“Put an OB on,” he said. “What a blunder,” said Mussunzinho. What a horror,” shouted Solange Gomes. “Hey, he’s out of line,” added Mussunzinho.
The funkeiro, then, claimed that the suggestion was to ‘protect the parade’ and said that the tip was due to a problem experienced when he slept with Tiago.
Tiagao is responsible. I gave a humped in Tiagao. He got tangled up in mine and I gave a humped, a spout and a punch in the back. When he went to see, I had my foot glued together… hoo, a crazy stop. I said: ‘Tiagão, don’t take this the wrong way, I’ll sleep alone next time’. It ran, right, James?
Tiago had fun with MC Gui’s story and tried to calm him down:
No, good. You did well. Strange, but it went well!
After the expulsion of Nego do Borel. Who do you want to win ‘The Farm’?
4.23%
12.04%
16.00%
4.18%
0.38%
0.60%
3.27%
0.53%
1.32%
9.32%
2.35%
2.41%
17.59%
2.31%
1.76%
19.97%
0.73%
1.01%
Total of 11042 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 21
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 21
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 21
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 21
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 21
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 21
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 21
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 21
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 21
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 21
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 21
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 21
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 21
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 21
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 21
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 21
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 21
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
21 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show