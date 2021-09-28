Asked about having spared players in the 1-1 draw with America-MG, Renato Gaúcho countered saying that ‘some people didn’t have the information he has about the cast’ of Flamengo.

And this gained even more strength in a conversation the coach had with Vagner Mancini, Coelho’s captain, minutes before the ball rolled at Independência.

In dialogue captured by the TV channel Premiere before the confrontation for the 21st round of the brazilian, it is possible to understand that the coach reports problems to select athletes for the match, mainly for physical reasons.

“My team is all broken. (Players) tired, injured,” Renato told America’s coach, who responded. “Here, the problems are different, but…”. The red-black commander ended the brief dialogue. “Even so, they are still problems. Good luck”.

Renato Gaúcho and Vagner Mancini talk Marcelo Cortes/Flemish

At least six players considered as regulars did not enter the field in the match against América-MG: Diego Alves, Isla, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol were left out of the game, while Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta, who were returning from injury, were also preserved.

The strategy, of course, is to turn attention to having whole legs in the second match against the Barcelona-EQU, which is worth a spot at the end of the Libertadores Conmebol. With an almost complete squad in Guayaquil, Rubro-Negro will only be able to count on Léo Pereira, suspended.

The tendency is for Flamengo to take to the field at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium with the following formation: Diego Alves; Isla, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio and Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas Pereira, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

The game back between Barcelona-EQU and Flamengo, in the semifinal of Libertadores Conmebol, on Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia).