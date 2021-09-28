Names offered, look abroad: how is Athletico’s search for a new coach | athletico-pr

Part of the board would still like Autuori to stay in the coaching role until the end of the season. The technical director, however, wants to dedicate himself exclusively to the function of director and hire a professional to complete the technical committee.

In the 4-2 over Grêmio, Bruno Lazaroni signed the scoresheet, granted the interview and even appeared in the club’s art as the coach. This would be a “message” from Paulo Autuori to the rest of the board about the need to hire a new technician.

Since the farewell of António Oliveira two weeks ago, names have been offered to Athletico. In addition, the club sounded out Rogério Ceni, who has been without a club since his departure from Flamengo. Ceni is the favorite of the red-black fans, but the parties didn’t even open negotiations.

Other names that please part of the athletic board, Roger Machado does not want to take on a new club right now, and Odair Hellmann recently renewed with Al Wasl.

The red-black summit has also been observing the South American and European markets. Many professionals, however, only accept an agreement taking their own commission. As Athletico already has a permanent commission, the conversations usually do not move forward.

Paulo Autuori and Bruno Lazaroni have shared the roles of coach. Against América-MG, for example, Autuori gave the press conference. In the next four games, Bruno Lazaroni answered questions from the press – in one of them, against Peñarol, Autuori was suspended.

After António Oliveira left, Athletico lost to América-MG at Brasileirão, but won four in a row soon after: 1-0 at Santos (Brazil Cup), 2-1 at Juventude (Brasileirão), 2-1 at Peñarol (South American) and 4-2 at Grêmio (Brasileirão).

At the press conference after the victory over the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, Bruno Lazaroni explained about the commission’s work with him and Autuori:

– Analysts mainly analyze our game. Then we point out and talk not just me and Paulo (Autuori), but the analysts, the goalkeeper coaches and the physical preparation, a joint meeting. We evaluate our performance, consider things to correct and good things for us to continue doing. And it’s the same in relation to the opponent – explained the assistant.

– Everyone is free to give their opinion, and the final word is always the coach, the leadership at that moment there, which, in this case, belongs to Paulo (Autuori). We’ve done it that way before with António and we’re continuing. And Paulo gives complete freedom not only to me, but also to the other members of the commission to be guiding and giving suggestions – completed Bruno Lazaroni.

Athletico’s next game for the Brazilian Championship will be against Flamengo. The 23rd round match will be next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã. The Erick steering wheel comes back from suspension.

Before, Hurricane faces Peñarol for the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. In the first leg, a 2-1 victory in Uruguay. The goal as a visitor is a tiebreaker in the tournament.

