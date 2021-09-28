Nego do Borel is investigated on suspicion of rape against model Dayane Mello

The model’s lawyer registered a police report for “vulnerable rape” at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) police station, where the headquarters of the reality show. On Saturday night, the network announced the expulsion of Nego do Borel from the program.
After leaving ‘A Fazenda’, the artist spoke about the case on social media. In a video, he claims he is innocent, attributes the accusations to racism and says he is depressed. “I slept next to a drunk person, yes. I wanted to be with her and she wanted to be with me. I don’t understand. (…) I’ll end up taking my life. I’m not bluffing, from the bottom of my heart”, declares the singer.
In the newsletter, the model’s lawyer narrates that “Dayane was totally drunk, needing the help of three participants to help her change her clothes.” The report in the BO follows: “Leno Maicon [nome verdadeiro do Nego do Borel] she took a condom” and “Dayane would have resisted, asking him several times to stop, to drop the condom, to stop because she had a daughter, for him to stop for free, among other things.” Afterwards, the two slept in the same bed. .
Dayane’s lawyer gave the police a flash drive with recordings of the program, which was seized and must be examined. The singer is already in Rio de Janeiro, but will have to return to São Paulo to testify.
Record TV released a note on social networks. The station says that “the facts are being duly investigated by a multidisciplinary team” and that there must be a statement on the case.
cases of domestic violence
In September this year, Nego do Borel was indicted for domestic violence against his ex-fiancée, the model Duda Reis, 20 years old. In January, after the end of the relationship with the funkeiro, the young woman filed a police report against him for rape and threat.
Nego do Borel was also indicted in July for another case of domestic violence. Swellen Sauer, the artist’s ex-girlfriend, told the Police Service for Women (DEAM) in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) that she was attacked by him.