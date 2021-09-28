Nego do Borel publishes a video, says he thinks about killing himself and asks: ‘What did I do to deserve so much hate?’

Nego do Borel exposed his side of the story

After being accused of forcing sex with the participant Dayane Mello, in A Fazenda, and being expelled from the Fazenda, Borel published a video expressing what happened. Right at the beginning of the recording, the funkeiro took up the case of Duda Reis, without naming names, and said that the allegations about illicit money, rifle at home and transmission of IST were denied by the police.

“Once again wronged and once again I have no voice. I came here to clarify some things that are happening. I’ll start with what was going on out here before the reality show. During these months I have been accused of several things. As well as the fact that I had a rifle inside my house and the police found the paintball one”, he began to speak Borel.

“I was accused of passing on a disease, HPV, I took all the exams, embarrassment, I never had any disease and I don’t. I was accused of having two million in my house, police came here and asked for 420,000 in cash. The police released it because we proved that the money is legal. I was accused of being a racist. Me? I come from the favela, I’m black, my black friends, my black family… I don’t even have arguments for that. All these things that I’ve been accused of and proving the opposite along with the police have had no value. People are still judging me. My voice is worthless. Today I see racism wide open”, he added. Elsewhere, Nego talks about thinking about taking his own life.

The artist is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against his fellow inmate Dayane Mello. The singer already has a lawsuit for sexual harassment, filed by his ex-fiancée, the actress Duda Reis..

Check out the singer’s speech: