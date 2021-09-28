Nepheriades changes with Potiphar’s question about Joseph

a conversation between Potiphar (Val Perré) and Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) moves the next chapters of the soap opera Genesis, by Record TV.

“I was thinking of having a small party here at home,” says Nepheriades. Potiphar strange and speaks: “Party? I thought, by the latest events, you wouldn’t be in the mood to celebrate anything.” “Because it’s precisely because of the latest events that I need to unwind a little”, she replies.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I didn’t mean now… later on”, add Nepherias. “Do you know something that puzzles me that I still can’t understand?”, says Potiphar and follows: “The sequence of events on the day you were attacked. Joseph (Juliano Laham) he went with you, by force, from his room to our room, but none of the servants saw or heard anything. How can this be?”.

Neferíades gets angry, looks at him and says: “How will I know? I already told you he covered my mouth. Now if the servants didn’t see anything, I don’t know why. ask the incompetent”. Potiphare the fact that she was altered “Calm! No need to be nervous like that” he says.

Below you can check the complete summary of the next chapters:

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the Daily, up-to-date summary of Genesis chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.