Netflix boss says Round 6 could be streaming’s “greatest series”

Korean series is becoming a big hit

Recently, the Netflix released its list of the most popular series and movies in streaming, but a new series may soon be joining them: Round 6, in the original Squid Game, which debuted on September 17th on the platform and has been a big hit ever since. The most interesting thing is that, apparently, Round 6 can become the biggest series from netflix.

But who said that? It wasn’t a youtuber, analyst or series commentator, but Netflix’s Co-CEO himself, Ted Sarandos.

During his participation in a conference yesterday, 27, (via Deadline) Sarandos said that Round 6 “could be Netflix’s biggest series of all time if initial viewing numbers hold up”. The exact numbers were not revealed by the Executive, however it is expected that they are quite high. For her to reach that plateau, that means the numbers are really high and viewers aren’t missing out after an episode or two.

Round 6, or Squid Game, is a South Korean drama series starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon; written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and has nine episodes in its first season.

In the plot we follow a group of people who risk their lives by participating in a mysterious survival game that will deliver a millionaire prize to the winner.

