Netflix releases new cast images

The visuals are amazing!

This Saturday (25th), one of the great highlights of TUDUM was the trailer with the opening of the series live action in Cowboy Bebop, packed with references to the original anime. To make fans even more excited, the Netflix decided to release new images of the cast.

The images were released by Twitter of Netflix Geeked, a special stamp of streaming for productions inspired by anime, games and other media loved by nerd audiences.

The featured characters were officially introduced in the series’ opening, which previews several key moments from the first season. Among them we have Tamara Tunisia like A-N-A, Mason Alexander Park in Gren, Alex Hassell living vicious and Elena Satine in the skin of Julia.

One of the great mysteries of the new adaptation is how the character will be Ed, which accompanied the protagonists in the original anime. This is one of the most notable absences on the cast list, especially considering that their dog eh already appeared, but according to the producers, the wait will be worth it.

In the plot of the series, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and faye valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a dysfunctional group of bounty hunters who go after the most dangerous criminals in the Solar System. Cowboy Bebop world premiere in November 19th.

Check out more images in the gallery below: