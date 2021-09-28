Neto reprimands Ana Maria Braga after controversy with racist expression on Globo

grandson was compared with Ana Maria Braga after appearing in a wig on your show on Band this Monday (27). The presenter then took the opportunity to give a reprimanded by the Globo presenter.

During the sporting event Os Donos da Bola, Neto appeared wearing a blonde wig in honor of player Roger Guedes. The forward was responsible for the two goals of Corinthians’ victory over Palmeiras in a game played last Saturday (25).

grandson needling

Because of the costume, the presenter was compared by his colleagues with Ana Maria Braga. he then sent a message reprimanding comment made by the commander of Mais Você last week when she used a term considered racist.

“I came from Roger Guedes, but I look like Ana Maria Braga. By the way, Ana Maria Braga, you can’t say ‘white envy’ on television. Envy has no color”, shot Grandson.

Racist controversy by Ana Maria Braga

Unwittingly, Ana Maria got involved in a controversy on Wednesday, September 22nd. During an interaction with reporter Fabrício Battaglini on Mais Você, she gave a racist expression while the journalist showed a sunflower plantation in Cerquilho, in the interior of São Paulo.

“There are some moments, not when you go through trouble, I was a street reporter for a long time and I’m so jealous, good envy white envy to be there where you are. You there and me here today, how beautiful”, said the owner of Mais Você.

The expression “white envy” is evaluated as a racist term. That’s because it associates white as something good and black as something negative. That’s why Neto rebuked Ana Maria’s comment.

apology

At Mais Você the day after the racist controversy, the Globo presenter recanted. She said that people who were offended by the use of the expression are right. Furthermore, he apologized and promised not to repeat the mistake.

“I made a comment about envy. There were people, mainly from the black community, who felt offended. I read the arguments on the internet and saw that people are right. People throughout life and who have an old ID like me use expressions that were part of another moment”, she declared.

“I apologize, with this I learn. It is a new opportunity for these language addictions to quickly disappear. will not be repeated“, finished Ana Maria Braga.