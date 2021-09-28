New malware attacks users of Steam, Epic and EA platforms

Users of game platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Origin, among others, are the targets of new malware capable of stealing access credentials and more data from victims. The discovery was reported by cybersecurity company Kaspersky, on Monday (27).

Identified by company experts in March, the malicious program called BloodyStealer is being sold on dark web forums for attractive prices. Interested parties can opt for the $10 “monthly plan” (R$53 per day rate) or purchase a lifetime license for the malicious file for $40 (R$214).

The researchers claim that the Trojan has the ability to steal credit card numbers, passwords, forms and data stored in cookies, in addition to taking screenshots and other activities, relying on an “efficient anti-detection technique”. This set of extracted information can be sold on the internet and facilitate the application of scams.

BloodyStealer ad on the dark web.Source: Kaspersky/Disclosure

Although not created exclusively to attack gaming platforms, BloodyStealer appears as one of the weapons of choice for cybercriminals interested in targets in this segment, according to the report. Attacks using the tool have already been detected in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Protection Tips

One way to protect your account on Steam and other affected gaming platforms is to use the two-factor authentication method. With this security option enabled, the chances of unauthorized access to confidential information are reduced.

Another important measure is not to click on suspicious links presented during matches and in messages that lead to external sites. They may redirect the gamer to fake pages where you will be asked for your username and password.

Avoiding downloading pirated software and games and using a security solution on devices also helps to mitigate the risks.