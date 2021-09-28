New shirt opens discussion and makes Inter evaluate club shield update | International

The positive repercussion of Inter’s new third uniform brought a debate among Colorados about the club’s shield in traditional uniforms. An possible change in badge came into discussion in recent days, and the direction of the club took the theme inside the club. The issue will be studied by the marketing department and other levels of management.

Launched at the end of August, the third Inter shirt was used for the first time by the team this Sunday, in the victory over Bahia. In addition to the burgundy color, the main new feature is the use of a restyled club crest, without the borders around the intertwined SCI initials. The same style was already adopted in training and travel uniforms, for example.

According to Jorge Avancini, vice president of Marketing at the club, Inter is studying a possible update of the shield for the coming years. The main point of debate among Colorados is about the width of the font at the edge, which increased the white area and decreased the red background..

– Anything is possible, we are attentive. A brand like Inter, with 7 million consumers, with an international presence. This demand arises from the fans, a part does not want to, but this shield was made for the centenary. We aimed to have the name and date of foundation. We needed the brand to be known – he explained.

1 of 2 Shirt without the border around the shield brought discussion about the design — Photo: Disclosure Shirt without the border around the shield brought discussion about the design — Photo: Disclosure

Despite the debate on social networks, and the beginning of the internal evaluation process, a possible change in the shield would only be possible from 2023. The uniforms for the next season have already their design approved, and the making of the pieces started by Adidas in its factories around the world.

2 of 2 Escudo is a matter of debate among fans — Photo: Publicity / Adidas Shield is a matter of debate among fans — Photo: Publicity / Adidas

Among the ideas under discussion, the Inter is studying an adjustment to the current shield model or even the adoption of a new one. The topic is under analysis. Even membership participation can take place, with the possibility of consulting members on what model the club should adopt.

– When we reach a result, it will go through all levels of the club. We need to have a foundation. A move that represents the future of the club. Let them understand our history by looking at our shield. Brand does not move without strategy – completed Avancini.