New trailer for Spider-Man 3 may have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

According to Big Screen Leaks, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) will feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man versions. Both actors would come face to face in the last scene of the trailer.

While there’s still no official confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3), many fans believe the main surprises will be kept until theatrical release, but there’s no doubt that that a big reveal in the second trailer would do a lot of good for the movie’s marketing.

Importantly, for now, this information is just a rumor. In any case, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) is expected to arrive only in mid-November.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) is an upcoming superhero film based on the character Spider-Man from Marvel Comics, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Back to Home (2017) and Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019), being part of the MCU.

The film was directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and starred Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Mill.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) opens in theaters on December 16th.

