New York Group Assembles World’s Largest Snack Table, Says Book of Records | World

There were more than 96 meters of cold cuts, breads, nuts, cheeses and jams – double the previous record, conquered in 2019 by a pair from Chicago, in the United States.
The finger food was donated by merchants in Little Falls, 119km from the state capital, Albany. To receive all this food, they had to occupy a baseball field.
A table of cold cuts and snacks occupied an area of more than 90 meters in a park in the US state of NY — Photo: Reproduction/315 Foodies
One of the organizers of the feat, Preston Moore, said in an interview with WKTV, an affiliate of the American network NBC, that “it will be difficult for someone to beat this record”.
“It was great. I mean it was so chaotic this morning, there were a million different things going on, a lot of moving parts, but in the end, we broke the record,” said the foodie.
Table with finger food in NY breaks the record for the largest in the world — Photo: Reproduction/315 Foodies
After the official measurement of the Guinness World Records, the appetizers were divided into portions and were distributed to spectators who bought tickets to participate in the event.
Organizers said the event was held in accordance with the state’s health protocols, such as the presentation of proof of vaccination in order to participate.
