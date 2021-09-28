North Korea launched ‘unidentified shell’, says South Korean army | World

North Korea has launched an “unidentified projectile” into the sea, off its east coast, the South Korean army said on Tuesday (28 local time in Brazil).

South Korea’s General Staff did not release details of the case. A spokesman for the Japanese defense minister told Agence France Presse that the projectile “resembled a ballistic missile”.

The launch is the latest episode in a series of cross-messages between the two Koreas that, on the one hand, drive their military race and, on the other, evoke a possible dialogue.

Shortly after notification of the shooting, the North Korean ambassador defended at the United Nations General Assembly in New York his country’s right to test its defense technology. “We are just building our national defense to protect ourselves and reliably safeguard the country’s security and peace,” said Kim Song.

Subject to international sanctions for its nuclear weapons program, the North has carried out several ballistic tests this month, including long-range cruise missiles.

The South, for its part, has announced in recent days that it has successfully tested missiles fired from a submarine for the first time, an advanced technology available only in a few countries.

But there were also signs of distension. Two days ago, Kim Yo Jong, sister and influential adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, raised the possibility of an inter-Korean summit, but only if “mutual respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed.

He also criticized the “double morality” of South Korea and the United States, which criticize the North Korean tests as they develop their own military capabilities.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has only a few months in office, reiterated his calls to officially end the Korean War (1950-1953).

The conflict on this northeast Asian peninsula ended in a truce, but a peace treaty was never signed. Therefore, the two countries have technically remained at war ever since.

“It seems that North Korea wants to see how genuine Seoul is about its willingness to improve the relationship between the two countries and officially end the Korean War,” noted Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of Northern Studies -Koreans.

“Pyongyang will monitor and study Moon’s reaction after today’s release and decide what he wants to do,” he added.

Communication between the two Koreas was largely disrupted after a second summit between the United States and North Korea in Hanoi, which failed in February 2019, as then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un were unable to join. a consensus on the terms of an agreement.