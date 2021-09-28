‘Nothing is so bad it can’t get worse,’ says Bolsonaro | Policy

“Nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse,” President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (27) in a speech during a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto.

Bolsonaro made the statement at the ceremony commemorating the thousand days of government, which was attended by ministers and parliamentarians from the base of the government.

“Does anyone think I didn’t want gasoline at R$4? Or less? The dollar is R$4.50 or less? That’s not mean on our part. It’s a reality. And there’s a saying: ‘Nothing isn’t so bad. bad that it can’t get worse.’ We don’t want that,” he said.

Last Friday, the average price of gasoline was R$ 6.09, and this Monday, the dollar is quoted at R$ 5.37.

The context of the speech does not allow us to say whether, in the statement, Bolsonaro was referring to the economy during his administration or attributing to previous governments the rise in fuel and the dollar.

During the speech, moments before referring to the price of gasoline and the dollar rate, the president made mentions of PT governments.

“If the stab [que sofreu durante a campanha eleitoral de 2018] was decisive at that moment, just imagine who would be in my place. This person’s profile, his alignment with other countries in the world, especially here in South America, where we would be now,” he said in an excerpt of speech, after referring to Venezuela.

At another point, he disclaims responsibility for the country’s economic situation: “A thousand days of government with a pandemic that many believe that what is happening today with regard to the economy — inflation, fuel and food prices, among other problems — is happening because I’m president. And not, in large part, because of what we’ve been through and are still going through.”

In the speech, he also refers to the years of PT governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff (between January 2003 and greater in 2016): “You already know the movie of the future because you lived 14 years in that movie. And rest assured, it won’t be just another 14 years. It will be at least 50. Is that what we want for our homeland?”

The speech culminates with the comment about gasoline and the dollar: “Nothing is so bad it can’t get worse,” he said, before mentioning a biblical passage and closing the speech.