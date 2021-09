President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at an event to celebrate the 1,000 days of government.| Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (27), during an event to celebrate the 1,000 days of government, that nothing is so bad that it cannot get worse, alluding to the increase in inflation and fuel prices. According to him, these problems are a global reality and are not exclusive to Brazil.

“A thousand days of government with a pandemic that many think that what happens today with regard to the economy, inflation, fuel prices, food, among other problems is happening because I am the president and not in large part because of what we have been through and are still passing”, said the president, giving examples of similar situations in other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Some think I have the power to decide things within Petrobras. In the United States, no one blames the government for what happens to fuel,” the president complained in another part of his speech. “Does anyone think I didn’t want gasoline at R$4 or less? The dollar at R$4.50 or less? It’s not mean on our part, it’s a reality. And there’s a saying: Nothing is too bad it can’t get worse. We don’t want this because our hearts are open, and there is a biblical passage that says: You fear nothing, not even death, except eternal death,” Bolsonaro said.