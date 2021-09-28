Now are you going? New trailer for Spider-Man 3 must have Maguire and Garfield

The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Return Home has already left and everyone is still waiting for the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

the first one already practically denied with all the letters that’s in the movie, while the other actor didn’t even say about it. The end of the mystery may be in the next trailer, according to a new rumor that has surfaced on the internet.

According to Big Screen Leaks, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home it will be the end of fans’ doubt.

Two other versions of Spider man, the one of Maguire and the one of Garfield, would finally show up, in the last scene of the trailer, without going into too much detail about how they ended up in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (UCM), although it is not difficult to deduce.

The new movie trailer should come out only in November, about a month before the film’s release.

If the information is true, the actors still have a lot of time to do that. “juggling” in statements to avoid giving away the biggest secret of the film.

About Spider-Man: No Return Home

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release by the end of 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

O Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home have debut scheduled for December 16, 2021.

