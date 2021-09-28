October on Netflix: Check out new features coming soon on the platform





In October, Netflix will bring several news to its subscribers. Among them, the long-awaited third season of the series ‘You’ and the Brazilian version of the reality ‘Casamento à Cegas’, presented by the couple Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz.

You (You) – October 15th

In the series’ third season, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) become first-time parents and even try to live a normal life. However, some events make old habits come back to the surface.





Blind wedding Brazil – October 6th

The American version of the reality show was so successful in Brazil that a Brazilian cast was soon provided. Presented by the couple Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz, the reality show aims to make strangers fall in love and get married. Detail: all this, of course, blindly.





Valentina – October 17th

The national feature tells the story of a trans girl who moves to a city in the interior and needs to fight for her rights.

Insiders – October 21st

You already know this little face. After making you feel a little angry in ‘La Casa de Papel’, Najwa Nimri presents Insiders, a production where 12 people believe they are going through the selection process of a reality show, but are actually already in one. They don’t know, but they are being filmed and are competing for a prize of 100,000 euros.