Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G from R$ 2,231

Samsung started sales of its new bet to the premium intermediate cell phone market in Brazil a few days ago. The Galaxy A52s 5G arrived with good specifications, highlighting the 5G connectivity, at the main Brazilian retailers, costing an average of R$ 3,149, but it can already be found on offer starting at R$ 2,231, as you can see on our comparator.

Among the Galaxy A52s 5G’s main specs are its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate; Protected with Gorilla Glass 5, the display has a hole for the 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone also has a quadruple set of rear cameras, and the main sensor is 64 MP with optical and digital stabilization. There’s also a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth lens.