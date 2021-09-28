Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G from R$ 2,231

Samsung started sales of its new bet to the premium intermediate cell phone market in Brazil a few days ago. The Galaxy A52s 5G arrived with good specifications, highlighting the 5G connectivity, at the main Brazilian retailers, costing an average of R$ 3,149, but it can already be found on offer starting at R$ 2,231, as you can see on our comparator.
Among the Galaxy A52s 5G’s main specs are its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate; Protected with Gorilla Glass 5, the display has a hole for the 32 MP front camera.
The smartphone also has a quadruple set of rear cameras, and the main sensor is 64 MP with optical and digital stabilization. There’s also a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth lens.
The Samsung Galaxy A52s is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, an octa-core that integrates the Adreno 642L GPU and works with 6GB of physical RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable with a MicroSD card. Furthermore, the model is capable of allocating 4 GB of internal memory for RAM with RAM Plus.
In terms of battery, the smartphone integrates a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 25W which, according to the South Korean manufacturer, delivers up to two days of autonomy. The phone ships from the factory with Android 11 under the proprietary One UI interface and IP67 certification against water and dust, as well as biometric reader under the display.