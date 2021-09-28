OLED Switch vs. original: watch one of the first comparisons

With the launch of the OLED Switch getting closer and closer, we’ve finally started to have content being produced by third parties besides Nintendo, which includes the video below – possibly the first side-by-side comparison ever made between the new model and an original Switch.

The video was posted on the Nintendo Prime channel, but was not filmed by them. Those responsible for the channel say they received the images of a fan, which includes all the unboxing and comparative scenes.

As it was supposedly made by a fan, unfortunately the video doesn’t show a direct screen shot, just the footage outside of the devices working side by side. But this angle serves to show well the power of brightness of the new version of Switch and the larger size of its screen.

Nintendo had already disclosed in the specs that the OLED Switch would have a screen 0.8 inches larger than the original version, but it’s very interesting to see directly side by side how much this increase really represents.

Although the light and angle are not ideal, you can also clearly notice the gains in color quality and the power of brightness offered by the OLED lighting technology present in the new version of the notebook.

The OLED Switch will be released on October 8th, along with the arrival of Metroid Dread, one of Nintendo’s top games for this year.