On the back of the fans, Botafogo accumulates losses greater than games with closed gates at Nilton Santos

Even with the fans’ return to the Nilton Santos Stadium, O Botafogo had a greater loss in the game against Sampaio Corrêa than what he was having with the gates closed in this Serie B. In this Sunday’s match, the bordero showed a negative result of BRL 78,687.85.

In the other games at Nilton Santos Stadium with the gates closed due to the pandemic, the average loss was R$ 65,171 per game. The values ​​of the game last Sunday only surpass the losses in the match against Remo that was played in Volta Redonda, at the beginning of Serie B.

Botafogo 2×0 Sampaio Corrêa had 736 paying is income of BRL 38,460.00 only. The game was treated as a test event, and fans had to take Covid-19 exams. The average ticket was BRL 50.48, with tickets varying between R$ 160 (in the North sector) and R$ 20 (certain fan partner plans).

The main expenses included in the game’s bill (see at the end of the article) were with the operational expense of the stadium (BRL 37,437.73), arbitration (BRL 18,570.00), operating expense (BRL 12,000.00), making and selling tickets (BRL 10,750.00) and private security ( BRL 10,050.00). The total expenses were R$ 118,709.96.

The Nilton Santos Stadium is seen as one of the main challenges by the new board of Botafogo and the CEO Jorge Braga in order to reduce expenses. Only in Serie B – counting also the two games at Raulino de Oliveira -, Glorioso accumulates a total loss of BRL 817,896.48 so far.

See how much was the loss of Botafogo in each of the games as home team in Series B:

Botafogo x Coritiba – R$ 63,570.93

Botafogo x Remo* – R$ 79,112.22

Botafogo x Vitória* – R$ 73,557.52

Botafogo x Cruzeiro – R$ 62,583.44

Botafogo x CSA – R$59,513.14

Botafogo x Vasco – R$64,709.86

Botafogo x Ponte Preta – R$ 60,438.04

Botafogo x Brasil-RS – R$ 60,565.44

Botafogo x Vila Nova – R$75,312.16

Botafogo x Londrina – R$ 69,237.04

Botafogo x Nautical – R$ 70,608.84

Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa – R$ 78,687.85

*Games played at Raulino de Oliveira Stadium

Check out Botafogo’s 2×0 Sampaio Corrêa borderô:

