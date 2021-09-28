Otávio, Brazilian from Porto, talks about Liverpool’s interest: ‘I don’t know if it’s true’

The Brazilian Otávio is one of the characters in the match between Porto and Liverpool, this Tuesday (28), for the second round of the UEFA Champions League, broadcast by HBO Max, from 3:45 pm. Highlight of the Portuguese club last season, the midfielder aroused the interest of the Reds in the last transfer window, but the deal did not end up coming out.

In a press conference, this Monday (27), Otávio chose not to get involved in a controversy involving his name, and discussed the possibility of moving to Anfield.

I don’t know if this is true (Liverpool interest). If any club is really interested in me it’s because of my work in the league and in the Champions League.”

Otávio was one of the highlights of Porto last season. The Brazilian helped the club to stay with the vice-championship of the Portuguese Championship, in addition to reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions, falling precisely to champion Chelsea.

Revealed by Internacional, Otávio arrived at Porto in 2016. At 26, the Brazilian midfielder has 196 games for the Portuguese club, 19 goals and 46 assists.