Outside of ‘The Farm’, Liziane Gutierrez will sue Erasmo – Entertainment

Since appearing on the small screen for the first time, the famous who are in the cast of The Farm 13 have changed a lot. Be it cosmetic procedures – sometimes excessive -, new tattoos, change in hair color, or even advancing age, many of them are very different. The subject was even discussed among internet users after the first week of the reality show on Record TV. Check out the before and after pedestrians below

Aline Mineiro

The actress started her career in comedy Panic in 2015. On that occasion, she took the place of panicat Renata Molinaro. Since then, perhaps the biggest change is the hair transition she went through recently, adopting natural hair

Bil Araújo (Acrebian)

After participating in two reality shows, which were shown at the end of last year and in the beginning of 2021, the pawn became known. The before and after is pretty much the same, but old photos that went viral on the web show that Bil went through a facial harmonization before the BBB

Dayane Mello

The model participated in Gran Fratello, a program shown in Italy in 2020, and won the support of Brazilian fans, who took her to the final. At the time of the reality show, she adopted the curly strands

Dynho Alves

MC Mirella's dancer and husband underwent two facial harmonies before entering confinement. He even compared before and after in web publishing. Dynho started his career as a dancer for MC Kevin and was successful after sharing the dance videos on YouTube

Erasmus Viana

A fan of a fitness and healthy eating routine, the digital influencer, who was married to Gabriel Pugliesi, always drew attention for his physique. The pawn has changed little in the last five years, with the exception of the beard and hair

Erika Schneider

The former dancer of Fausto Silva's extinct program underwent some aesthetic interventions. Erika put silicone on her breasts, had botox and underwent a lip filling. The 'mouth', even, did not please the person, who ended up reversing the procedure this year, just before entering the reality show

Fernanda Medrado

The singer released the first album of her career in 2016. In the first half of 2021, she participated in the 5th edition of Power Couple Brazil with her then-husband, DJ Claytão. Medrado was even compared to MC Mirella by netizens after the procedures he performed on his face

Gui Araujo

In 2016, the influencer became known after participating in the On Vacation With Former Brazil (MTV) Since then, she's got new tattoos and changed her hair. It is worth remembering that he also had his name exposed in the media due to a romance with singer Anitta

Liziane Gutierrez

The model went viral on the web after being caught by the police at a clandestine party during the covid-19 pandemic. According to the columnist of R7, Keila Jimenez, she was the victim of an unsuccessful 'facial matching'. Liziane revealed that she had to undergo several reconstructive plastic surgeries after facing serious problems with matching products injected into her face in 2018

Marina Ferrari

Quoted to participate in the latest edition of The farm, the influencer is successful with fashion, beauty and well-being tips

MC GUI

Born in 1998, the artist took his first steps in music when he was just 10 years old and grew up in the public eye. The first success was the tram passed, released in 2013

Mileide Mihaile

The girl separated from Wesley Safadão in 2012. Together, they had a son, Yhudy. At the time, the end of the marriage generated controversy and Mileide accused the ex of betraying her with Thyane Dantas, his current wife

little mussun

Son of comedian Mussum, who died in 1994, the 28-year-old actor grew up in front of the cameras. His first work on television was in 2009, in the soap opera America (TV Globo)

Borel

The funkeiro also started his artistic career early, at the age of 10. But, the first national success was after the release of The guys of the moment (2012). In 2020, Borel said he underwent a facial harmonization. He also put contact lenses in his teeth.

Rich Melquiades

The 29-year-old influencer became known after participating in the reality show On Vacation with Ex: Celebs 2, from MTV, last year. He created several enemies during his time on the program and changed little from there to here

Solange Gomes

In the 1990s, the model worked in the frame Gugu Bathtub, commanded by Gugu Liberato, and became one of the muses of attraction. Recently, Solange, who is 48 years old, revealed that she had undergone a facial harmonization. Also, she cut the strands of hair that were one of her trademarks.

Sthe Matos

The influencer, who joined the pedestrians last Friday (17) after being the most voted in the magazine, underwent a rhinoplasty in 2020. Sthe said, on her YouTube channel, that she had complications in the procedure and her nose arrived opened three times. The girl even needed a skin graft and she didn't speak for about a week

Tati Breaks Shack

The funkeira has changed a lot physically since it started in music. In a recent conversation with followers, she even said that she has already had 26 plastic surgeries in total. He just didn't count the places of the procedures…

James Piquilo

In 2020, the countryman, who is paired with Hugo, went through various aesthetic procedures and, on social networks, even exhibited the before and after. It is worth remembering that in 2015 he had already applied Botox to his lip. Among all processes, Tiago underwent facial harmonization, application of Botox, hair implant, blepharoplasty and rhinoplasty

Valentina Francavilla

At 42 years old, the artist became famous for being part of the cast of Mouse program since 2009. The person's look changed over time and she underwent a labiaplasty, modifying her mouth and nose