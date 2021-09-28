Paraná will receive another 251.6 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 this Tuesday

The Ministry of Health confirmed the sending of over 251,640 vaccines against Covid-19 to Paraná this Tuesday (28). There will be 195,390 doses from Pfizer/BioNTech and 56,250 from AstraZeneca/Fiocruz.

Pfizer’s immunizers are divided into 45,630 booster shots for the population over 70 who took the second shot between March 21 and March 31; 11,700 for the first dose (D1) in adolescents, pregnant and postpartum women and adolescents in compliance with socio-educational measures (deprived of liberty) and 138,060 for D2 regarding the 35th agenda.

AstraZeneca vaccines are intended exclusively for D2 on the 31st agenda (from mid-July).

Vaccines will be shipped on two flights. The first (LA 3878), with Pfizer’s immunization agents, lands at Afonso Pena International Airport, in São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, at 12:20 am. Flight AD 4193 with AstraZeneca vaccines is due to arrive in the State at 10:05 am.

The doses will be sent to the Medicine Center of Paraná (Cemepar) for conference and storage until they are distributed to the Regional Health.

This is the second batch of the Ministry of Health with exclusive doses for the immunization of adolescents. According to data from the national Vacinometer, Paraná has already applied 27,479 vaccines to the public aged 12 to 17 years. As for booster doses, 21,525 vaccines were applied in the state.