Patient accuses Prevent Senior of trying to remove him from the ICU with Covid to reduce costs – 27/09/2021 – Balance and Health

Attorney Tadeu Frederico de Andrade, 65, accuses Prevent Senior, investigated by Covid’s CPI, of having tried to remove him from the ICU while he was still recovering from a serious condition of Covid-19.

According to him, professionals from the health plan wanted to send him to the so-called palliative care, where patients are terminally ill, with no chance of recovery.

He says that he was hospitalized with a diagnosis of pneumonia by Covid at the end of 2020. A month later, his daughters, says Andrade, were sought out by the medical team, who proposed to them to transfer the father to the so-called palliative care unit.

“They said it was the best way because there I would be sedated, with the devices turned off, to wait for a dignified death without suffering”, he says. “I was going to be shut down and killed,” he continues.

Despite his serious condition, Andrade had been responding to the treatment, albeit slowly. Thus, the lawyer’s daughters denied the suggestion and threatened to go to court to keep the father in the ICU.

The matter did not need to be prosecuted, and Andrade spent four months in the ICU at the Pinheiros unit of Prevent Senior, in addition to another three months in intensive care at home.

“Today I’m alive, working, driving, with a normal life and without any sequels. And all those who didn’t survive? They were murdered”, accuses the patient, who filed a complaint with the Public Ministry last Friday (24).

For him, the suggestion to take him out of the ICU was motivated by the high costs of this type of hospitalization. “I took 1,398 exams and more than ten hemodialysis sessions, this must have generated a cost of R$ 500 to R$ 600 thousand”, estimates Andrade.

In a note, Prevent Senior states that it does not make decisions based on costs. “In the case in question, the company gave all the support to the patient, complying with the family’s wishes”, they write.

When the lawyer’s daughters were called to the hospital to authorize the transfer of the father to the hybrid bed, as the network refers to palliative treatment, there was amazement. Days before, they say, the conversation with the doctors was very different, about the patient’s rehabilitation.

According to the family, the intensive care physician argued that Andrade had been bedridden in the same position for a long time, in pain. The daughters report having heard from the professional that, in order to give more dignity to the patient, it was recommended that they go on to the treatment in which hemodialysis, oxygen supplementation and daily exams would be suspended. There would also be a commitment not to revive him if he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Even without the family’s consent, the transfer to palliative treatment was included in the patient’s medical record.

Before being hospitalized, the lawyer spent a few days at home medicated with the so-called Covid kit. The set of medications was sent to his house by the hospital via a motorcycle courier.

Among the remedies contained in the kit was chloroquine, a substance without scientific evidence for the treatment of Covid-19. The use of so-called early treatment has placed Prevent Senior’s Sancta Maggiore hospital network at the center of the CPI, which is investigating the conduct of the epidemic in the country.

This Monday (27), the Attorney General of São Paulo, Mario Sarrubbo, announced the expansion of the task force created to investigate the conduct of Prevent Senior in the pandemic.

Two more prosecutors were appointed, totaling eight members, to investigate the application of drugs without proven efficacy against Covid in clients of the plan.

“Márcio Friggi and Maria Fernanda de Castro Marques Maia join prosecutors Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho, as well as colleagues Rodolfo Bruno Palazzi (natural prosecutor of the case) and Arthur Pinto Filho, the latter the last person responsible for the ongoing civil inquiry at the Health Prosecutor’s Office,” informed the MPSP.