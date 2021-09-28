Patos de Minas City Hall confirms another 19 cases of coronavirus

The Municipality of Patos de Minas released this Monday (27) a new epidemiological bulletin informing about the situation of the pandemic in the city. A further 19 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, but there were no new deaths.

According to the municipal bulletin, the Capital of Corn reached 17,483 cases of coronavirus, and on Friday (24) there were 17,464. Of this total, 16,844 have already been treated, a percentage of 96.34%, and 87 are recovering at home.

There were no new deaths, remaining in 547 lives lost by the disease. The daily average of cases rose to 8.28. The number of admissions, counting patients from other cities and suspects, reached a total of 7, being 4 in clinical beds and only 3 in ICU beds.

Bed occupancy by patients with the disease remains low compared to previous months. In the public and private sector, the percentage is 8.89% of clinicians and 6.12% of ICUs. In the public sector, the percentage is 8% of clinicians and 5% of ICUs.

The Office of Communication of the City Hall warned people that there was an increase in the daily average of cases and asked them not to forget that, even if vaccinated, everyone catches and transmits the virus, so they must continue to take care of themselves.