Pedro Henrique has irregular performance, and Sport is at risk of losing points in Serie A | sport

After the problem with the registration of the last hired reinforcements, Sport has another problem of irregularity in the squad. It is the defender Pedro Henrique, who played four matches for Rubro-negro – but had been computed in seven by Internacional in this Serie A. Thus, Rubro-negro runs the risk of losing points in Serie A.

Sport’s board is still working with the case under suspicion. Thus, he called on the team of lawyers in Rio de Janeiro to investigate the facts. So says the president of the club, Leonardo Lopes.

– We became aware of this information. As soon as we call our specialist lawyers in Rio de Janeiro to know that there is a conflict of rules in the general and specific regulations. There is a very big discussion about the penalty. There is jurisprudence on the issue of points, but also on fines.

The problem exists because Pedro Henrique had five duels for Internacional in this Serie A and was booked in two others, when he was on the bench. Even without acting, the warning characterizes two other effective participations by the defender.

With this, Pedro Henrique had seven games officially played by Colorado and could not play for another club in Serie A – as stated in the Regulation of the Brazilian.

According to Article 214 Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, the irregularity imposes:

“loss of the maximum number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, competition or equivalent, and a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). “

The idea of ​​Rubro-negro is to avoid losing points for the team, which is in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Nationals. If the suspicion is confirmed, defender Pedro Henrique will no longer be used.