Pelé’s Daughter shows her father with a new look: ”She dyed her hair”

Pelé’s new look was shared by his daughter, Kely Nascimento, on social media

King Skin (80) has a new look!

On this Monday night, 27th, Kely Nascimento, the daughter of the former soccer player, posted a photo on social networks in which her father appears with dyed hair. Pelé is hospitalized at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and in the smiling image beside a nurse.

“Look who dyed their hair today to look better and soon, get out of here!!! With the super nurse Henrique who takes care of us during the nights! Several steps forward and starting the second stage of recovery! Thank you again and always for all affection”, wrote Kely in the publication.

Followers praised the change. “How beautiful”, said a netizen. “How beautiful! He looked super youthful”, stated another. “He’s hot. Good recovery, Rei”, wished a fan. “Congratulations, King. It looks wonderful”, commented one more.

It is worth remembering that Pelé is hospitalized recovering from a surgery performed earlier this month to remove a colon tumor.

Check out the photo of Pelé’s new look:





Last accessed: 28 Sep 2021 – 03:21:51 (400824).