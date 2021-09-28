People from “Encrenca” sign with Band – Prisma

All the members of “Encrenca”, who until this last Sunday were on Rede TV!, have just agreed with the Band.

Four-year contract.

And with the debut already confirmed for the 7th of November, a Sunday, 8:00 pm, to command “Perrengue na Band”.

The program will be exactly the same, with this new title naturally and will be directed by Ricardo de Barros, who was also with the comedians on Rede TV!

Tatola Godas, in contact with the column, revealed that “he has always been a viewer of Bandeirantes. Of the sport of the Band”. He was a great admirer of Luciano do Valle, as he is also of Silvio Luiz and Datena until today. Said he was “realizing a dream”.

The group was on the air, on Sundays of Rede TV!, since June 29, 2014, with the mission of making viewers forget the “Scream”, which had been transferred to the Band.

When it debuted, due to the low rates, many thought it would not go beyond the first few months. But the program turned the game around and scored up to 7 points on the average on time, surprising the market and the competition itself.

The group brings together Tatola Godas, Dennys Motta, Ricardinho Mendonça and Ângelo Campos.

Last Sunday they said goodbye to Rede TV! with a special program, in which they honored the professionals of the station who worked on the program.

See Band’s official announcement about the hiring:

“The Band signed a contract with Tatola Godas, Dennys Motta, Ricardinho Mendonça and Ângelo Campos this Monday, September 27th. The agreement is valid from October 1st. The presenters will lead the new program with national airing on TV Bandeirantes.

According to Cris Moreira, General Director of Marketing at Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação, “the new product brings to Sunday nights a format with a young, multiplatform language and excellent opportunities for brands that want to talk to the Brazilian family, through content extremely relevant and modern”.

“We always had the dream of working at Bandeirantes, and today we are fulfilled. I’m too happy. Happier than Marcos Mion”, says Tatola Godas, leader of the troupe.

The new attraction is scheduled to debut in November”.