Pessimism about China and higher interest rates make Ibovespa drop to 111,000 points By Reuters



© Reuters. Electronic panel of B3 in São Paulo. 09/17/2021. Aluísio Alves/REUTERS.



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index followed the largely negative trend of international stock exchanges on Tuesday, given the greater pessimism with China and the imminence of a global cycle of monetary tightening to contain inflation.

At 12:07, the was down 2.01% to 111,302 points. The financial volume of business in the session totaled 13.3 billion reais.

As if the fears of a bankruptcy by the developer Evergrande (OTC:) on the real estate and financial sectors were not enough, China began to worry investors about energy supply issues as well, since restrictions on the use of coal were already beginning to impact some sectors of the country’s industry. This weighed on shares of Brazilian metal exporters, including Vale (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:).

The fall in US and European stock exchanges added pressure, with the combination of pressured inflation and expectations of monetary tightening weighing on business and consumer prospects.

The US Treasury yield jumped, reflecting growing bets on the imminent rise in interest rates, which weighed mainly on high-growth company stocks, a move reflected in the index’s fall of more than 1.5%.

Finally, the minutes of the last Copom meeting, released this morning, showed the Central Bank willing to extend the monetary tightening cycle also to contain the escalation of prices, with some financial institutions, such as Bradesco (SA:), signaling that can review the projection of , today at 6.25% per year, until the end of 2021.

Clear Corretora equities specialist Pietra Guerra also pointed out in a note that the political scenario also weighed in, with the federal government signaling a possible extension of emergency aid. “This raises some concerns regarding government spending and how the public accounts will be in the coming years,” she said.

Thus, the fall in the Ibovespa was not even greater due to the rise in shares of large banks and Petrobras (SA:), which have a great weight in the composition of the portfolio.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BANCO INTER (SA:) lost 10.8%, followed by BANCO PAN (SA:), with a decline of 6.2%, showing the pessimism of companies with high-growth plans in the face of rising interest rates.

– AMERICANAS (SA:) dropped 6.2%, while MAGAZINE LUIZA (SA:) dropped 5.1% and GRUPO SOMA (SA:) gave 6.4%, with managers dismantling bets on consumer companies.

– CSN (SA:) was down 4.2%, followed by USIMINAS, with a devaluation of 4.5%, while VALE was depreciated by 3.2%, putting an end to a recovery since last week in the wake of the recovery of the prices of .

– BRASKEM went against the grain, rising 0.75%, after the petrochemical company announced an agreement between its subsidiary Braskem (SA:) Idesa and the Mexican company Pemex to settle contractual obligations and for an ethane import terminal.

– PETROBRAS gained 0.3%, supported by the increase in the price of a barrel of .

– BRADESCO rose 0.6%. In a report, BTG Pactual (SA:) reinforced the purchase recommendation for the bank’s shares, for which it predicted a 10% increase in the credit portfolio in 2022.

(By Aluísio Alves)