Pessimism about China and higher interest rates make Ibovespa drop to 111,000 points

The main index of actions Brazilian companies followed the largely negative trend of international stock exchanges on Tuesday, given the greater pessimism with the China and with the imminence of a global cycle of monetary tightening to contain the inflation.

At 1:18 pm, the Ibovespa had a decrease of 2.01%, at 111,241.39 points. The financial volume of business in the session totaled 13.3 billion reais.

Fears of a bankruptcy by the developer were not enough everlarge (EGRNF) on the real estate and financial sectors, China has also started to worry investors about energy supply issues, since restrictions on the use of coal were already beginning to impact some sectors of the industry from the country.

This weighed on actions of Brazilian metal exporters, including Vale and Usiminas.

The fall of stock exchanges U.S and Europe added pressure, with the combination of pressured inflation and expectations of monetary tightening weighing on business and consumer prospects.

US Treasury yields jumped, reflecting rising bets of imminent rally from fees, which weighed mainly on the shares of high-growth companies, a movement reflected in the fall of more than 1.5% in the index Nasdaq (US100).

Finally, the minutes of the last meeting of the Cup, released this morning, showed the Central Bank willing to extend the monetary tightening cycle also to contain price escalation, with some financial institutions, such as Bradesco, signaling that it can review the projection of Selic, today at 6.25% per year, until the end of 2021.

The stock specialist of Clear Brokerage Pietra Guerra also pointed out in a note that the political scenario also weighed in, with the federal government signaling possible extension of emergency aid.

“This raises some concerns regarding government spending and how the public accounts will be in the coming years,” she said.

Thus, the fall of the Ibovespa it was not higher due to the rise in shares of large banks and Petrobras, which have a great weight in the composition of the portfolio.

Highlights

Interbank (BIDI3) lost 10.8%, followed by Pan Bank (BPAN4), with a decline of 6.2%, showing pessimism with companies with high-growth plans in a scenario of rising interest rates.

American (AMER3) retreated 6.2%, while Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had a 5.1% retraction and Sum Group (SUM3) yielded 6.4%, with managers dismantling bets on consumer companies.

CSN (CSNA3) had a low of 4.2%, followed by Usiminas (USIM5), with a devaluation of 4.5%, while Valley (VALLEY3) was depreciated by 3.2%, putting an end to a recovery since last week in the wake of the recovery in prices of the ore.

Braskem (BRKM3;BRKM5;BRKM6) went against the grain, rising 0.75%, after the petrochemical company announced an agreement between its subsidiary Braskem Idesa and the Mexican company Pemex to settle contractual prerogatives and for an ethane import terminal.

Petrobras (PETR4) gained 0.3%, supported by the rise in oil prices.

Bradesco (BBDC4) rose 0.6%.

In a report, the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reinforced the purchase recommendation for the bank’s shares, for which it predicted a 10% increase in the credit portfolio in 2022.

(Updated at 1:18 PM)