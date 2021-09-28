Petal accuses Marcos Araújo of using Lívia Andrade to hit her

Pétala Barreiros vented after Lívia Andrade retrieved videos of complaints against the influencer’s father. In 2011, Altemir Barreiros and his brother, Altair, were arrested in the act on suspicion of trying to steal jewelry in the interior of São Paulo.

On Instagram, Lívia published passages from “Hoje em Dia” (TV Record) commenting on the case and asked: “Example comes from home?”

Story by Lívia Andrade Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Once again my ex hiding behind his girlfriend to get to me. And once again, since the beginning of the year, she has been trying to get to my dad. I’m really nervous because I can’t stand the accusations against my dad anymore.” , said Petal also in his Stories.

“Everything she’s posting is no secret to anyone. It was on Fantástico, Jornal Nacional. It’s not a hidden story, everyone is tired of knowing this story. My father responds in court and I’m here to defend him and I’ll go be until the end, because I have character and honor and I will defend my parents until the last day of my life,” continued the influencer.

Afterwards, she sent a message to her ex, Marcos Araújo, but without mentioning the name of Audiomix’s CEO.

Stop hiding behind your girlfriend. You’re using her to talk about my father. Why don’t you talk about me? Because you have nothing to say about me. You’re trying to hide behind a story to make up for everything you did to me”

Then he addressed Lívia:

“Stop defending him. You’re using my family again to hurt me, talk about me. Livia, you have nothing to do with this story, you’re not my ex, you’re not the father of my children, leave me alone peace, for the love of all that is most sacred,” said Petal.

Don’t you understand he’s using you like a little chess piece? He’s just doing this to get at me, it’s his only motivation, and you’re being used. How do you put yourself in this role? Aren’t you a feminist? That’s what I don’t understand. Can’t you see it? Everyone is seeing it.

Story by Lívia Andrade Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to the videos about the accusations against Pétala’s father, Lívia also posted images that would have been taken from the security camera at the entrance to Marcos’ building. “Is it normal the day before the DNA test for a person to be hanging around the ex’s house?”, asked the actress, showing two women walking on the sidewalk.

Yanka Barreiros, Petal’s sister, responded Lívia by publishing a sequence of videos leaving her house.

“I’m here showing you, because then they’ll post me walking (…) Look where I just arrived. At my ex-brother-in-law’s house. If you look at Stories, don’t even give it 2 minutes [de caminhada]. Look how amazing! Why is there a video of my sister walking in the door? Because it’s on the same street as my house,” he declared.

“Now I can’t leave the house anymore, I can’t walk, I’m chasing. Honey, you’re chasing us. You were the one who was at the door of my nephew’s DNA, who had nothing to do with it,” continued Yanka.

O UOL contacted Lívia Andrade’s lawyers in search of a position. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

understand the case

Earlier this year, Pétala Barreiros accused Marcos Araújo of aggression and betrayal. At the time, in a series of published videos, the influencer stated that she only spoke about the subject because of questions from her followers and revealed that she was still receiving threats for have if pronounced on the case.

Petal and Marcos, who are parents of Lucas and Lorenzo, have been fighting a legal dispute after she spoke openly about the relationship.

Marcos got a favorable court decision, which prevents Petal from touching his name in any media. Already the influencer got a protective measure against the ex.

Last week, Lívia Andrade was seen accompanying Marcos Araújo during the examination of DNA of the boy Lucas. The scene was filmed and posted on social media by Yanka.