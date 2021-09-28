Petrobras announces 8.9% readjustment in the price of diesel at refineries – Economy

RIO – Less than 24 hours after the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva and Luna, gather the press to to say that the company is not the villain of fuel prices, the state-owned company readjusted the value of the diesel oil in its refineries at R$0.25 per liter. The value will go from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06, an increase of 8.9%. This is the first review in 85 days.

The new high, however, reflects only “part of the rise in international price levels for Petroleum and the rate of exchange“, informs Petrobras in the note. That is, there is still room for further adjustments.

The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) calculates a delay of R$ 0.50 per liter compared to the international market, double the revision granted by Petrobras this Tuesday, 28th.

In the statement, Petrobras reinforces the argument that it is not solely responsible for the final price of fuels. “Considering the mandatory blend of 12% biodiesel and 88% diesel A for the composition of the diesel sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of diesel at the pump will increase to R$ 2.70 per liter on average, a variation of R$0.22”, he says.

Diesel oil was the only product whose price was readjusted by the company this Tuesday, although the price of Gasoline It’s from gas Liquefied petroleum (LPG) are also calculated from the variation of the price of petroleum and the exchange rate, such as diesel.

The announcement of the increase affected the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, which deepened the fall as Petrobras shares lost strength, after rising more than 2% earlier. The readjustment takes place at the same time that oil has risen for six consecutive sessions abroad, approaching US$ 80 a barrel.

This Tuesday, the president of Chamber, Arthur Lira, announced meeting with leaders on Wednesday, 29, to discuss alternatives on fuel prices. Lira’s attitude generates discomfort among investors and market agents in the sense of indicating political interference in the state-owned company. “Lira is being the direct spokesperson for the president Jair Bolsonaro. It’s trying to find some way to hold fuel prices, and that’s stressing the markets,” a source says. / MARIA REGINA SILVA COLLABORATED