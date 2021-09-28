Petrobras announces high diesel price | Economy

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (28) that it will raise the price of diesel sold to distributors. With the readjustment, the average selling price of diesel A goes from R$2.81 to R$3.06 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$0.25 per liter. The readjustment takes effect on Wednesday (29).

According to Petrobras, the increase of 8.89% comes after 85 days of stable fuel prices – the last increase before this one was on July 7th. Petrobras did not report any adjustment in the prices of other fuels.

The state-owned company also informs that, with the adjustment, the portion corresponding to Petrobras in the price paid by consumers at the pump will be R$ 2.70 per liter on average, an increase of R$ 0.22 in relation to the current value .

On Monday, Petrobras had already informed that it was studying an adjustment in fuel prices, and reaffirmed that it would not change its pricing policy – ​​which follows international market values ​​and is also influenced by the exchange rate.

According to the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, the role of overseeing fuel prices belongs to the government, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of Economy and the Civil House.

According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of a liter of diesel in the country was R$ 4.707 last week, slightly below the R$ 4.709 registered last week.

According to data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of the IBGE, in the year to August, diesel oil rose 28.02% in the country.

This Tuesday, a barrel of Brent oil, a global benchmark, surpassed the US$ 80 mark, reaching the highest price since October 2018.

Petrobras confirmed that it is studying fuel adjustments and that it will maintain the price policy.

