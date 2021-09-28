Petrobras collective that hasn’t announced anything raises suspicions in the market

× Photo: Petrobras Agency

Market agents found it strange that Petrobras should call a press conference this afternoon (27) for company executives to provide information on fuel and cooking gas prices.

According to analysts, the expectation created with the announcement of the press conference affected the price of the company’s shares, which fell by 1.45%. The fear was that Petrobras would change its pricing policy.

However, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, stated that he will not change the state’s pricing policy. “We continue to work as we always work, tracking prices up or down”, he said.

For analysts, a notice to the market or a note released to the press would have been enough and would not cause volatility in the shares. Petrobras preferred shares ended today’s trading session among the most traded, up 0.89%.

One of them saw a similarity to the suspected use of insider information, or ‘insider trading’, which occurred in March.

That month, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), which oversees the capital market, opened an administrative proceeding to investigate an alleged use of privileged information in the trading of shares in the state-owned company.

There was a suspicion that a single investor would have profited at least R$18 million from the alleged leak of information that there would be a change in the command of the state-owned company.

Days later, the CVM said that it did not identify any relevant profit in the operation with Petrobras shares on the eve of the announcement of Roberto Castello Branco’s departure.

After this imbroglio, on March 29, the Crusoe revealed that the then executive of Petrobras Cláudio da Costa, one of the main ones at the state-owned company, was fired on suspicion of trading shares in the company when he learned that Bolsonaro had decided to fire Castello Branco

