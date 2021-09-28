Petrobras: lag in diesel reaches 14% and 10% in gasoline

THE lag in diesel prices charged by Petrobras in Brazilian refineries in relation to international prices reached 14% at the close of Friday, according to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom). In association calculations, the diesel liter price practiced by the state company is, on average, BRL 0.46 below of the price of import parity (PPI). The information is from the magazine Economic value.

To the Gasoline, Abicom estimates that prices on the domestic market have 10% lag, that is, the liter of fuel is, on average, R$ 0.31 below the international market price.

President of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, during a press conference this Monday (Photo: Disclosure)

The lags for both fuels grew compared to Monday of last week, when they were estimated at 9% for both. The last readjustment announced by Petrobras for fuels was on July 5, when the state-owned company increased the price of diesel by 3.7%, to R$ 2.81 a liter, and readjusted gasoline by 6.3% to R$ 2.69 the liter.

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, has stated that the state-owned company is avoiding passing on cyclical variations in prices to the domestic market and is studying whether the changes are structural before carrying out adjustments. The state-owned company will hold a press conference this Monday afternoon to provide information on fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices.

Diesel and gasoline prices — Photo: Fábio Rossi/Agência O Globo