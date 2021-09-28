Petrobras president rules out change in fuel price policy and state-owned action to make gas cylinders cheaper

RIO – Petrobras executives presented this Monday, at a press conference, explanations about the formation of fuel prices, the rise of which was mentioned earlier by President Jair Bolsonaro at a ceremony in Brasília as one of the factors that fuels inflation.

Under pressure, the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, was categorical:

— There is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policies. I reinforce that idea,” Luna said.

Luna and her board stated that the share of the state-owned company does not exceed R$ 2 in the price of a liter of gasoline, whose fuel value at the pump is R$ 6.1/ liter based on data from Petrobras, ANP and CEPEA/USP .

Job: City of Portugal has thousands of vacancies and few show up for work

With regard to diesel, the executives said that Petrobras’ share corresponds to R$ 2.49 per liter, equivalent to 52% of the total R$ 4.80 per liter at the pump. As for bottled gas, the company receives R$ 46.9, 48% of the value (R$ 98.3 per 13 kg).

‘Perfect Storm’

Silva e Luna stated at the beginning of the press conference that “there is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policy”, stressing that it is necessary to clarify to society how the company’s participation in the final price of fuels is, given the current international situation.

He also said that, in the Brazilian case, there is a “perfect storm”, an expression used for a coincidence of negative events:

— We have a set of factors that directly impact us, almost a perfect storm, still a consequence of the pandemic crisis, a period of low water occurrence with an impact on energy, generating an energy crisis and a high rise in commodities generally where part of the oil and gas is included.

‘It’s not mean’

In a ceremony alluding to the thousand days of his government, Bolsonaro stated that the economic problems he faced during his administration, especially fuel price inflation, are a global reality and do not happen because of ‘evil’.

lies: At the UN, Bolsonaro distorts data and criticizes rich countries for environmental issues

The president cited that “nothing is so bad it can’t get worse.” And he attributed the rise in fuel prices to Petrobras’ pricing policy, although he also routinely blames governors for state taxes on oil products.

FILE PHOTO: The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company’s headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo Photo: Paulo Whitaker / REUTERS

According to Bolsonaro, although the major shareholder in the company is the federal government, it does not have the power to decide things within the company.

The president recalled that, at the time of the exchange of presidents he promoted at Petrobras, the state-owned company lost “tens of billions of reais” in its value on the Stock Exchange.

“Nobody works under pressure. It works with observations, as I was today with minister Bento (Albuquer, Mines and Energy), talking about our Petrobras, what we can do to reduce the price at the tip – he said.

The inflation of each: See how much your shopping basket has risen in a year

No action by the state-owned company to reduce gas

Soon after, Petrobras called its board of directors’ online press conference. In addition to denying a change in the price policy, when asked if Petrobras should collaborate with a policy to reduce the price of the cooking gas cylinder, Luna replied:

— Petrobras’ part is being done, which is to collect taxes and dividends (to the Federal Government). We have already collected around R$ 15 billion and we have the prospect of increasing this. The form of application of these resources is up to the government, not Petrobras.

Energy: With more thermals, electricity bills will become more expensive until 2025

Bolsonaro has already indicated that he could use dividends paid by the state to the Union to subsidize cooking gas, one of the items that weigh most on the domestic budget.

At the ceremony in Brasília, Bolsonaro stated that the country’s economic problems are effects of the pandemic also faced by other nations and mentioned the rise in the price of cooking gas.

The president cited, for example, the United Kingdom, where, according to him, the price of natural gas rose by 300%, and the United States, where the price of gasoline rose by 40%.

Know more

To the point What has Covid’s CPI already clarified about suspicions in Health?



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Bolsonaro flies through Brazil; the CPI plan; and the origin of the dust storm in SP and MG





Regarding fuel prices, Bolsonaro pointed out that there is not much to be done due to the regulatory framework that governs Petrobras’ activities.

The president recalled when, at the beginning of the year, he pressured the state-owned company to increase the price of gasoline, which led to the change of the company’s presidency.

Actions to combat the water crisis

Asked about actions to combat the water crisis, the Petrobras board said that the participation of Petrobras’ thermoelectric plants in the Brazilian energy matrix reaches 3%, but that the company is carrying out a series of additional measures.

— Our contribution is not tied to that. Petrobras has been acting since last year to expand the supply of gas to these thermoelectric plants, such as the expansion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Rio de Janeiro, which went from 20 million to 30 million cubic meters a day — he said Silva and Luna.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) went from 44 to 101 loads, with about 90 million cubic meters, according to Petrobras. Data from Refinitiv and consultancy Kpler to Reuters show that LNG imports by Brazil should reach a record this month.

The president of the state-owned company also cited an increase in the offer on Route 1, with over 2 million cubic meters per day; the replacement of gas consumption in refineries by other fuels and the interconnection of Routes 1 and 2.