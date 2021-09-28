Petrobras raises diesel prices by almost 9% after 85 days of stability

SAO PAULO – In a statement to the market, Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed this Tuesday (28) that it will adjust the price of diesel.

Thus, as of Wednesday (29), the average sale price of diesel A from Petrobras, to distributors, will go from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.25 per liter, or an increase of 8.90%.

“Considering the mandatory blend of 12% biodiesel and 88% diesel A for the composition of the diesel sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of diesel at the pump will increase to R$ 2.70 per liter on average, a variation of R$0.22”, he pointed out.

The company stressed in a statement that “it avoided the immediate transfer to domestic prices due to external volatility caused by cyclical events.”

She also highlighted that this adjustment is important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras. In addition, he pointed out, it reflects part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate.

Gasoline and LPG prices are maintained.

On Monday (27), the company had already highlighted at a press conference that it was studying an adjustment in fuel prices amidst the price gap. In addition, it reaffirmed that it would not change its pricing policy – ​​which follows international market values ​​and is also influenced by the exchange rate.

