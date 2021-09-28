Petrobras says it will not change its pricing policy; stocks close up

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) reiterated this Monday afternoon (27) that there will be no change in the company’s pricing policy. The statement was given by Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of the state-owned company, at a press conference on fuel prices and comes on the same day that president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said he had talked to the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque , on how to “improve or decrease” the price of fuel, one of the main villains of the current escalation of inflation.

“We see a set of factors that impact us directly, almost like a perfect storm. But there is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policy,” said Silva e Luna. After the speech, Petrobras shares hit gains. Ordinary papers (PETR3) closed up 1.56%, at R$ 27.99. Preferred advanced 0.89% to R$27.14.

Earlier, when the press conference was announced, the shares zeroed in earnings with concerns about interference in the state’s fuel policy. However, the objective of the interview was only to explain the formation of fuel prices and publicize the company’s actions to combat the energy crisis.

Silva e Luna recalled that Petrobras is subject to strict governance rules and is monitored by public and market agencies.

Petrobras shares were boosted early on by the high oil price on the international market. A barrel of Brent due in November is trading at $79.39, up 1.66%. WTI rises 1.88% to $75.37. It is the fifth consecutive session of high for oil prices, amid concerns about the supply. Global production disruptions have forced energy companies to withdraw large amounts of oil from stockpiles.

The president of Petrobras highlighted that the Brent level is high and indicated the need for “some movement”. The company’s executive board does not rule out new adjustments in fuel prices. “Prices are outdated and we are evaluating a price adjustment. This goes through a technical, internal evaluation, and depends on an evolution of scenarios”, said Claudio Mastella, marketing and logistics director at the state-owned company.

As for the LPG (natural gas) subsidy, Silva e Luna stated that this is a government issue, and Petrobras only participates in the discussions.

Bolsonaro’s statement about possible interventions in the state-owned company was made at an event organized by Caixa Econômica Federal, which launched a new line of credit to “celebrate” the thousand days of government.

“Today I spoke with Minister Bento, talking about our Petrobras, what we can do to improve or reduce the price at the end of the line, where the responsibility lies”, declared Bolsonaro during the event.

He even returned to defend his decision, announced at the beginning of the year, to indicate a new name for Petrobras – in this case, Joaquim Silva e Luna to replace Roberto Castello Branco.

“They accused me of interfering. It’s my right”, said the Chief Executive, considering that he has no power to decide things within the company. “Here, the major shareholder is the federal government, but we have rules, the parity law.”

In an attempt to defend himself on the rise in fuel prices, Bolsonaro cited an advance in prices also in the United States and stated that it is necessary “to be aware of what is happening before blaming anyone.”

Even so, he recognized that any mistaken or distorted speech he made affects the stock exchange or the price of the dollar, with the potential to further impact fuel prices.

Also today, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes indicated that the government’s ten-year plan envisages unrestricted privatization, including Petrobras and Banco do Brasil.

