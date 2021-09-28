Petrobras signals fuel price increase after Bolsonaro talks about reduction – 09/27/2021 – Market

About five hours after President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said he was discussing ways to reduce fuel prices, Petrobras called an interview to reaffirm its pricing policy and admitted that values ​​could be raised to correct the current gap.

“I start by saying that there is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policy,” said the president at the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna. “We continue to work the way we have always worked,” he added, defending that a strong Petrobras is able to make a greater contribution to the country.

This Monday morning (27), Bolsonaro stated that he had met with minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) to discuss ways to reduce fuel prices “at the end of the line”.

“Does anyone think I didn’t want gasoline at R$4 or less? The dollar at R$4.50 or less? It’s not mean on our part, it’s a reality. And there’s a saying that goes ‘nothing’s not so bad that it can’t get worse.’ We don’t want that because we have an open heart,” he declared.

The Petrobras interview was called after the president’s statements. In it, Silva and Luna repeated that the company still follows international parity, but does not pass on specific volatility in the external scenario for the Brazilian consumer.

In the interview, the director of Marketing and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Mastella, acknowledged that there is a gap today and said that the company is evaluating increases. “Price, yes, prices are lagged, which means that we are evaluating price adjustments.”

Shares of the state-owned company, which had started trading on Monday, rising by almost 2% driven by high oil prices, started to return gains throughout the afternoon, after Bolsonaro’s statements on fuel prices.

The fear of intervention in Petrobras’ pricing policy, however, was dispelled by the company’s press conference, and the state-owned company’s papers began a recovery in time to close the trading session at a 0.89% increase.

According to an estimate by Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), a liter of diesel is sold in Brazil R$ 0.46 cheaper than the import parity, a concept that estimates how much it would cost to bring the product from abroad. In the case of gasoline, the difference would be R$0.31 per liter.

Silva and Luna’s management abruptly reduced the pace of readjustments: gasoline has not changed since August 12th and diesel since July 6th. And the pressure for readjustments tends to grow, as analysts begin to revise their projections for the international price of oil upwards.

Goldman Sachs, for example, is already talking about $90 a barrel by the end of the year, $10 more than the previous estimate. Silva e Luna acknowledged that the international market seems to have reached another level.

“We see the price of the [petróleo] Brent is positioning itself at a high value, above US$ 70 per barrel and is really signaling a need for price adjustments,” he said. He argued that Petrobras has strong governance and that its good performance contributes to the Brazilian economy.

As an example, he said that the company paid R$ 20.3 billion in dividends to the Union between 2019 and 2021. In taxes, the amount in this period will reach R$ 552 billion, he added. “We understand that a healthy Petrobras effectively contributes to Brazilian society.”

Petrobras’ management reinforced the government’s speech about the contribution of other links in the chain to the high fuel prices, by defending that the state-owned company keeps only R$ 2 from the sale of gasoline, which currently costs R$ 6.09, on average , in the country.

According to the executive, with revenue from fuel sales, the state-owned company invests in the exploration and production of oil and gas, in refining and in the payment of taxes and special participations, such as oil royalties.

The government is looking for alternatives to reduce prices without interfering with Petrobras, such as reducing the percentage of ethanol in gasoline or creating a stabilization fund with pre-salt resources. Silva e Luna has participated in the debates, according to Reuters.

The suggestion presented to members of the Ministry of Mines and Energy is the use of resources from the Pre-Salt Social Fund to create the fund that would pay for subsidies to avoid major volatility in the market.

According to one of the sources consulted by Reuters, the Social Fund has R$ 45 billion in cash and should receive another R$ 17 billion this year. The creation of a fund is also the subject of bills that have already been presented to Congress.

In this Monday afternoon interview, Silva e Luna said that defining this type of policy is not the company’s responsibility, which only contributes technical information when called by the government.

Escalating prices are at the base of the explosion in inflation and are wreaking havoc on the government’s popularity. At the beginning of the year, Bolsonaro changed the command of Petrobras to try to calm the tempers. Then he held state taxes responsible for the increases.

“Where is the responsibility? I have used a lot in the last days another biblical passage: for lack of knowledge my people have perished. We have to know what is happening before blaming anyone,” the president said on Monday.

Clayton Castelani collaborated