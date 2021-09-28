Peugeot e-208 GT hits the domestic market for R$ 244,990

The Peugeot e-208 GT hits the domestic market with its electric proposal, which had been disclosed at the launch of the premium compact hatch made in Argentina. In this case, the car comes from Slovakia and has a suggested price of R$ 244,990. The first 20 customers carry the 7.4 kW Wallbox.

The compact comes to the domestic market well equipped, bringing full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED flashlights, Shaw alloy wheels with 17-inch rims and low rolling resistance tires. The model also has a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, the cluster is digital, the i-Cockpit 3D, as well as multimedia with a 10-inch screen. In addition to a differentiated finishing pattern, it also features dual zone air conditioning, custom leather seats and an ADAS+ package.

On-board charger and charger 7.4 kW or 22 kW, going from 6 hours for the first to 4 hours for the second. At 100 kW fixed stations, fast charging (80%) takes place in 30 minutes (270 km autonomy). Peugeot also has an agreement with Enel-X and Estapar for the Evovagas, car parks with recharge for the e-208 GT.

There are 23 cities in 10 states. In addition, the GPS navigator comes with localized charging points. There is a dedicated call center for e-208 GT customers and assistance, including for lack of battery power. Peugeot also confirmed the launch of a second model, the e-Expert van, already sold in Europe.

The Peugeot e-208 GT begins to be sold initially in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with gradual national expansion. The average value for full recharge in the capital of São Paulo is R$ 35.00, the cost varying according to the electricity tariff in the region.

Under certain conditions, in the case of Eco mode and driving, it can reach 400 km in the WLTP cycle. In Drive mode, the autonomy is 340 km/h. The hatchback has an electric motor of 136 horsepower and 26.5 kgfm, ranging from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and with 50 kWh lithium batteries.

It comes in Eco, Drive, Sport and B-Mode, the latter regenerative with use of brakes and reduction. The battery has an 8-year warranty, with a mileage limit of 160,000 km. Recharge times are as follows:

1.8 kW (domestic outlet) – 24h56

11 kW / 22 kW – 04h03

7.4 kW – 06:02

50 kW – 53 minutes

100 kW – 30 minutes

Peugeot e-208 GT 2022 – Photo Gallery